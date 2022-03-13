Air strike launched on Ukraine military base near Polish border: Lviv authorities

"The occupiers launched an air strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. According to preliminary data, they fired eight missiles," the Lviv regional military administration said in a statement.

The attack was carried out at a military unit at the facility, Interfax Ukraine news agency cited Anton Mironovich, spokesman for the Academy of Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as saying.

"According to preliminary data there are no dead, but information about the injured and wounded is being clarified," Mironovich added.

The military training facility is located less than 25 km (15 miles) from the Polish border.