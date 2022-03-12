Russia starts day with attacks across Ukraine
>> Marc Santora, The New York Times
Published: 12 Mar 2022 06:42 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2022 06:42 PM BdST
As Russian forces intensified their campaign of devastation aimed at cities and towns across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow on Saturday of terrorising the nation in an attempt to break the will of the people.
“A war of annihilation,” he called it.
Russian forces have not achieved anything resembling a strategic military victory since the first days of the war. The Ukrainian military said on Saturday that all attempts by Russian forces to advance on any front had been stopped and that the Ukrainian forces inflicted “heavy losses in manpower and equipment.”
The claim could not be independently confirmed but was in line with analyses by the Institute for the Study of War and other military experts. Russian officials said they were having success in seizing Ukrainian military equipment, including surface-to-air missiles, and in cutting off cities in the strategic south.
The Russian assault on Kyiv appeared to be intensifying on Saturday, but attacks by Ukrainian light infantry units and Turkish-built drones continued to have some success in ambushing Russian tanks, artillery and mechanized vehicles, according to video evidence and assessments by both the Pentagon and British defence intelligence.
For two weeks, Russian forces have failed to take the strategic southern city of Mykolaiv and, in turn, have stepped up their bombardment of civilian targets there, causing damage to a cancer hospital and sending residents fleeing into bomb shelters. Once again on Saturday morning, residents awoke to the sounds of artillery fire and explosions.
The early morning fight was concentrated in the north of the city, said Col. Sviatoslav Stetsenko of the Ukrainian army’s 59th Brigade, who was stationed near the front lines.
Even in the cities and towns Russia has managed to seize — mostly in the south and east — they have faced popular unrest and revolt.
When Russian forces seized the city of Melitopol more than a week ago, the mayor, Ivan Fedorov, was defiant. “We are not cooperating with the Russians in any way,” Federov said emphatically. Residents have taken to the streets in protest.
On Friday, video was released of a man with a bag over his head being led away from a government building by Russian soldiers. Zelensky, in his overnight speech, said that the man was Fedorov and that he had been abducted by Russian forces.
