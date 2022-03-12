Home > World

Man shot dead after attacking police in Marseille

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Mar 2022 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2022 08:59 PM BdST

Police shot dead a man after he attacked officers with a knife in the southern French city of Marseille on Saturday morning, authorities said.

One officer was slightly injured in the assault in front of Marseille's city hall, Interior Minister Gerald Darminin told reporters.

The man did not appear to have a criminal record, Darmininsaid.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories