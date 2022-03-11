President Zelensky says Ukraine is on course for victory
Reuters
Published: 11 Mar 2022 11:48 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2022 11:59 PM BdST
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday Ukraine had reached a strategic turning point in its war with Russia, but cautioned that it was not possible to say how long fighting would continue.
"It is impossible to say how many
days we still have to free Ukrainian land. But we can say we will do it. For we
have already reached a strategic turning point," he said in a televised
address, urging the international community to increase sanctions pressure on
Russia.
