Biden says US to strip Russia of permanent normal trade status
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Mar 2022 09:58 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2022 09:58 PM BdST
US President Joe Biden on Friday said the United States will revoke Russia's "permanent normal trade relations" status to punish Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The change, which Biden said was being taken in concert with moves by US allies, would pave the way for the United States to impose tariffs on a wide range of Russian goods, heightening pressure on an economy on the brink of deep recession.
More stories
- Pakistan shows off Chinese jets
- Putin sees 'positive shifts' in talks
- Over 2.5m people fled Ukraine: UN
- Kamala Harris heads to Romania
- Russia is using cluster bombs in Ukraine: UN
- Ukrainian nuclear plants stable
- Kremlin threatens to halt Facebook operator in Russia
- Russia to use Middle East volunteer fighters in Ukraine
Recent Stories
- India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
- Russia's Putin sees 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine
- Pakistan adds next-generation Chinese J-10 C jets to air force fleet
- VP Kamala Harris heads to Romania as Ukraine invasion fuels refugee crisis
- ‘Free Ukraine street’: Russian embassies get pointed new addresses
- UN rights office has credible reports of Russian cluster bomb use in Ukraine
Opinion
Most Read
- Has Aug 21 grenade attack convict Harris Chowdhury faked his death? Police have no clue
- Putin says Russia will emerge stronger, sanctions will rebound on West
- You still need us, UAE tells US as it flexes Gulf oil muscles
- Russia batters and encircles Ukrainian cities, as diplomacy falters
- 'Bangladesh is a land of lucrative opportunities': Hasina woos UAE business czars
- Cooking oil prices cool down in Bangladesh after govt warning to rogue traders
- Biman to start direct flights to Toronto on Mar 26
- India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
- Russia regroups after setbacks; Ukraine says psychiatric hospital hit
- Putin says Russia to use Middle East volunteer fighters against Ukraine