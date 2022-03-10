UK imposes asset freezes on Abramovich, Rosneft boss Sechin
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Mar 2022 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2022 03:46 PM BdST
Britain said on Thursday it had imposed asset freezes on Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich and Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian oil group Rosneft, plus five other Russian oligarchs.
In total Britain said the seven figures added to the sanctions list because of their connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin had a collective net worth of 15 billion pounds ($19.74 billion).
"There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
"Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."
There have been growing calls from British lawmakers for action to be taken against Abramovich and other Russian oligarchs, with criticism that Johnson's government was not moving fast enough compared to the European Union and the United States.
The others added to the list were Oleg Deripaska, who has stakes in En+ Group, Dmitri Lebedev, chairman of Bank Rossiya, Alexei Miller, the chief executive of energy company Gazprom, and Nikolai Tokarev, the president of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft.
- Chelsea can keep playing after Abramovich sanction: UK
- Russian rich look to stash wealth in Dubai
- UK imposes asset freezes on Abramovich, Sechin
- Russian, Ukrainian diplomats meet for first time since invasion
- An African leader’s killing haunts a country
- Fighter jets to Ukraine a step too far for NATO wary of war with Russia
- Russia’s other contest with the West: economic endurance
- Time to get tougher with Putin, UK tells West
- UK says Chelsea can keep playing after Abramovich sanction, sale halted
- UK imposes asset freezes on Abramovich, Rosneft boss Sechin
- Fearing West's wrath, Russia's rich look to stash wealth in Dubai
- A bird Is blamed as 10,000 lose power in New Orleans
- Top Russian, Ukrainian diplomats meet for first time since invasion
- Thousands of Australians return to 'uninhabitable' homes as floods recede
Most Read
- Kremlin tells United States to await response to ‘economic war’
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published
- Variant that combines delta and omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy
- Patient in groundbreaking heart transplant dies
- Govt discovers how prices rise, but edible oil VAT is likely to be suspended
- Ukraine says Russia bombed children's hospital in besieged Mariupol
- ‘Where’s my son?’: mother waits for remains of Bangladeshi seafarer killed in Ukraine
- Russia says US has biolabs with plague and anthrax in Ukraine, US calls claim absurd
- Modi's BJP set to win India's biggest state election as vote count begins
- BCB ‘rests’ Shakib from all forms of cricket until Apr 30