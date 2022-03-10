UK households spend more as fuel prices surge

Spending in the week to Mar 3 jumped by 10 percentage points from the week before to 102% of its average level in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Britain, according to the Bank of England's CHAPS payment data.

The figures are not seasonally adjusted, and often see a spike at the turn of each month when many Britons receive monthly pay cheques.

However, the biggest rise came from 'work-related' spending, which includes fuel used for commuting. This jumped by 24 percentage points to its highest since Oct 1, just after a period of fuel shortages.

Petrol and diesel prices in Britain hit a record high on March 8 according the RAC motoring organisation, reflecting a surge in already-high global oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

High inflation across a broad range of goods looks set to squeeze British living standards this year in a way not seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many households had their incomes sustained by government support programmes.

Early last month, before the Russian invasion, the Bank of England forecast British inflation would exceed 7% in April when regulated energy prices are due to rise by more than 50%.

Spending in the week to Mar 3 rose by 14 percentage points for staple goods such as food and utilities, 6 percentage points for 'delayable' goods such as clothes and furniture, and 5 percentage points for social spending.

Winter storms had depressed spending on travel and eating out the week before.

Previous consumer spending figures from payments company Barclaycard had shown strong spending growth in February after omicron cases of coronavirus fell and England's remaining COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.