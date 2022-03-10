UK households spend more as fuel prices surge
>>Reuters
Published: 10 Mar 2022 06:22 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2022 06:22 PM BdST
British consumers spent the most since Christmas on their credit and debit cards earlier this month, due to the soaring cost of fuel and increased spending on food and other utilities, weekly figures showed on Thursday.
Spending in the week to Mar 3 jumped by 10 percentage points from the week before to 102% of its average level in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Britain, according to the Bank of England's CHAPS payment data.
The figures are not seasonally adjusted, and often see a spike at the turn of each month when many Britons receive monthly pay cheques.
However, the biggest rise came from 'work-related' spending, which includes fuel used for commuting. This jumped by 24 percentage points to its highest since Oct 1, just after a period of fuel shortages.
Petrol and diesel prices in Britain hit a record high on March 8 according the RAC motoring organisation, reflecting a surge in already-high global oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
High inflation across a broad range of goods looks set to squeeze British living standards this year in a way not seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many households had their incomes sustained by government support programmes.
Early last month, before the Russian invasion, the Bank of England forecast British inflation would exceed 7% in April when regulated energy prices are due to rise by more than 50%.
Spending in the week to Mar 3 rose by 14 percentage points for staple goods such as food and utilities, 6 percentage points for 'delayable' goods such as clothes and furniture, and 5 percentage points for social spending.
Winter storms had depressed spending on travel and eating out the week before.
Previous consumer spending figures from payments company Barclaycard had shown strong spending growth in February after omicron cases of coronavirus fell and England's remaining COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
- Russian rich look to stash wealth in Dubai
- Russian, Ukrainian diplomats meet for first time since invasion
- An African leader’s killing haunts a country
- Fighter jets to Ukraine a step too far for NATO wary of war with Russia
- Russia’s other contest with the West: economic endurance
- Time to get tougher with Putin, UK tells West
- Iran nuclear talks stumble over Russian demands
- How a playground for the rich could undermine sanctions on oligarchs
- Conservative ruling party's Novak to become Hungary's first woman president
- UK households spend more as fuel prices surge
- Mariupol hospital bombing killed three people, including a child: Ukraine's president
- Chelsea future uncertain after sanctions against owner Abramovich
- China's local symptomatic COVID cases nearly double; curbs start to bite
- Hindu monk's stock rises as ruling party set to win key Indian state poll
Most Read
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published
- Kremlin tells United States to await response to ‘economic war’
- Variant that combines delta and omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy
- Govt discovers how prices rise, but edible oil VAT is likely to be suspended
- Patient in groundbreaking heart transplant dies
- Ukraine says Russia bombed children's hospital in besieged Mariupol
- ‘Where’s my son?’: mother waits for remains of Bangladeshi seafarer killed in Ukraine
- Modi's BJP wins big in India's largest state election
- Russia says US has biolabs with plague and anthrax in Ukraine, US calls claim absurd
- Russia-Ukraine talks yield no progress as war enters third week