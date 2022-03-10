Swedish PM vows to raise military spending substantially
Johan Ahlander, Reuters
Published: 10 Mar 2022 04:15 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2022 04:15 PM BdST
Sweden's defence needs to be increased significantly as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seen the security situation in Europe deteriorate, the government said on Thursday, vowing to raise military spending to 2% of GDP as soon as possible.
"Today, we present a new initiative with a clear message to the Swedish people and to the world around us. Sweden's defence capability must be greatly strengthened," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told a news conference.
Sweden's military spending has increased in recent years following decades of cuts after the Cold War ended. The budget this year is 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 0.9% in 2015, but far from around 3% in the early 1980s.
Finance Minister Mikael Damberg told the news conference that this year's budget of about 70 billion Swedish crowns ($7.18 billion) was 42 billion short of 2% of GDP.
Russia says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine.
NATO, which Sweden is not a member of but has close cooperation with, has a requirement of 2% defence spending for its members.
Sweden has long history of neutrality and remaining outside military alliances but the war in Ukraine has shifted public opinion in favour of NATO membership.
Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said it was too early to say how long it would take to get to 2% and that it depended on several factors, including how fast the armed forces could grow.
"We want to implement this in a systematic, realistic and feasible way. We must get the most out of every crown we spend on defense," he said.
Hultqvist also said Sweden would increase security cooperation with several partners, including NATO, but also bilaterally with Finland, Britain and the United States.
