Russia’s foreign minister says cease-fire was never up for discussion

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine said Lavrov indicated he did not have the authority to negotiate even a 24-hour cease-fire, showing that the highly anticipated talks, arranged by Turkey, had failed to alleviate the suffering of the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians under Russian fire.

“The broad narrative he conveyed to me is that they will continue their aggression until Ukraine meets their demands, and the least of these demands is surrender,” Kuleba told reporters after he met for more than an hour around a U-shaped table in the seaside resort city of Antalya with Lavrov and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey.

There had been some hope that the meeting Thursday could yield a breakthrough because Russia appeared to narrow its diplomatic demands in recent days. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, whose top diplomat has held a total of 10 calls with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts since the start of the war, said Wednesday that the meeting could “crack the door open to a permanent cease-fire.”

But the separate remarks by Kuleba and Lavrov after their meeting dashed those hopes. And if the Kremlin really was prepared to step back from its maximalist demands, Lavrov appeared not to be authorized to make them.

“I have the impression that Minister Lavrov came to talk but not to decide,” Kuleba told Turkish television.

Lavrov stuck to President Vladimir Putin’s original demands from the start of the war, describing the goals of Russia’s invasion as the “denazification” and “demilitarization” of Ukraine. The Kremlin falsely describes the Ukrainian government as controlled by Nazis, indicating that the stated aim of denazification means replacing President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government with a Russia-friendly one.

In a news conference that lasted nearly an hour, Lavrov took questions from Ukrainian, Russian and Western journalists and stuck to a narrative detached from reality. He harangued a Ukrainian reporter for peddling “fakes” about Russian actions in Ukraine. Asked whether the war could threaten countries beyond Ukraine, he said: “We do not plan to attack other countries. We didn’t attack Ukraine, either.”

Lavrov said Russia remained open to talks, leaving the door open to a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin and pointing to Zelensky’s recent comments that he was prepared to make concessions over things like Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO to stop the war. Zelensky told Germany’s Bild newspaper in an interview published Wednesday that he was “ready to take certain steps” to end the war — but that he needed to speak directly to Putin in order to carry them out.

“We are ready to discuss security guarantees for the Ukrainian state along with security guarantees for European countries and, of course, for the security of Russia,” Lavrov said. “And the fact that now, judging by the public statements of President Zelenskyy, an understanding of just such an approach is beginning to take shape, inspires a certain optimism.”

But Lavrov said that for now, the main negotiating track was the one between Russian and Ukrainian officials who had been meeting in Belarus. Negotiators have met there for three rounds of talks, clashing over issues like limited cease-fires and civilian evacuations. One member of the Russian delegation said Thursday that the date for a fourth round of those talks had yet to be set, the Interfax news agency reported.

Cavusoglu, who sat between Lavrov and Kuleba on Thursday, described the meeting as “extremely civilized,” without raised voices. Turkey, which has close ties both to Russia and Ukraine, has tried to play the role of a mediator in the conflict.

“No miracles should be expected in just one meeting,” Cavusoglu said. “This political-level meeting is an important beginning.”

