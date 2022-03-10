Russia’s advance has slowed, but the destruction is growing

At the same time, destruction is growing, as Russia increases its targeting of residential areas and civilian infrastructure with long-range missiles. Analysts say that Russian forces are preparing to renew assaults against Kyiv, the capital, and other major cities in the south and east.

The Ukrainian defence forces’ main efforts are focused on preventing Russia from advancing on Kyiv, the military said.

In each of the areas where the Russians are trying to advance, there have been reports of fierce fighting. But information was limited, and with most details coming from the Ukrainians, it was difficult to assess their accuracy.

Still, it is clear that Ukrainian forces have so far been successful in defending the advance on Kyiv from the east. The Ukrainian defensive positions around Chernihiv, a key city on Russia’s path toward the capital, are holding, the military said. Ukrainian forces also appear to have kept Russian forces from encircling Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, for the moment.

“Russian forces have likely begun renewed offensive operations into Kyiv and to continue its encirclement on the west, but have not made much progress,” the latest assessment from the Institute for the Study of War said.

In the south, Ukrainian defensive positions slowing the Russian advance on the key port city of Odesa are also largely holding for the moment.

The Ukrainian military said it would continue to defend Mariupol even as the humanitarian catastrophe in the coastal city of a half-million residents grows by the day.

“The circular defence of the city of Mariupol continues,” the military command said.

Russia has launched more than 700 rockets and missiles at Ukrainian targets since the start of the war, according to the Pentagon and Ukrainian officials.

“Almost all of the missiles that have been fired from either inside Ukraine or from outside Ukraine have been targeted at sites in the eastern part of the country,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said at a briefing Wednesday. “If you were to draw a line from Kyiv, down into Odesa, straight line, almost all those strikes are occurring to the east of that line.”

It was notable that in recent days there have been strikes reported in two towns west of that line: Zhytomyr and Vinnystya.

This week, the mayor of Zhytomyr, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, reported that a bus carrying refugees came under attack in the area. There have also been reports of missile strikes in the area, and the airport in Vinnystya has come under rocket attack.

Military analysts speculated that Russian forces might be targeting these areas to slow the flow of arms from western Ukraine to the front lines.

© 2022 The New York Times Company