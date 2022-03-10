Home > World

Mariupol hospital bombing killed three people, including a child: Ukraine's president

  >>Reuters 

Published: 10 Mar 2022 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2022 06:17 PM BdST

Three people including a child were killed in Wednesday's air strike on a maternity and children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

In a televised address, he said Russia's assertion that the hospital had no patients was not true. "Like always, they lie confidently," he said.

