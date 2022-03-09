Ukraine warns of radiation leak risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Mar 2022 06:41 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 06:41 PM BdST
Radioactive substances could be released from Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant because it cannot cool spent nuclear fuel after its power connection was severed, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said on Wednesday.
It said fighting made it impossible to immediately repair the high-voltage power line to the plant, which was captured by Russian forces after the Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.
Energoatom said there were about 20,000 spent fuel assemblies at Chernobyl that could not be kept cool amid a power outage.
Their warming could lead to "the release of radioactive substances into the environment. The radioactive cloud could be carried by wind to other regions of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Europe," it said in a statement.
Without power, ventilation systems at the plant would also not be working, exposing staff to dangerous doses of radiation, it added.
On Tuesday, the UN nuclear watchdog warned that the systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl had stopped transmitting data.
The still-radioactive site of the world's worst nuclear disaster lies some 100 km (62 miles) from Kyiv.
Its fourth reactor exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test, sending clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe.
- 'Endurance' found beneath Antarctic ice after a century
- Ukraine’s First Lady relays war horrors
- IMF board to consider $1.4bn in funding for Ukraine
- Big brands and oil ban punish Russia
- Signs of Ukraine’s successes emerge
- An alternate reality of war
- Israel prepared to host up to 25,000 Ukrainians
- US is planning to ban Russian oil imports
- Shackleton's ship 'Endurance' found beneath Antarctic ice, 100 years on
- Ukraine’s First Lady Zelenska relays war horrors and calls for no-fly zone
- IMF board to consider $1.4bn in funding for Ukraine
- Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
- The smugglers’ paradise of Afghanistan
- Woman hid Moscow ties while pushing ‘I Love Russia’ propaganda, US says
Most Read
- Bangladesh home minister's son demands hanging of 'atheist' on Facebook
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published
- Biden bans Russia oil imports to US, warns US gasoline prices will rise further
- Apple announces low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, faster chip for Macs
- Moscow allows Bangladesh to export potato to Russia after seven years
- As Russia’s military stumbles, its adversaries take note
- bdnews24.com is biased, biased towards women: Editor-in-Chief Khalidi
- Battlefield reports are murky, but signs of Ukraine’s successes emerge
- Bangladesh forges ties with UAE in education and scientific research
- Three students die after being run over by train in Cumilla