Home > World

Russia says it prefers to achieve Ukraine goals via talks

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Mar 2022 05:40 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 05:40 PM BdST

Russia will achieve its goal of ensuring Ukraine's neutral status and would prefer to do that through talks, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Moscow's aims do not include overthrowing the Kyiv government and it hopes to achieve more significant progress in the next round of talks with Ukraine, Zakharova told a briefing, adding that Russia's military operation was going strictly in line with its plan.

