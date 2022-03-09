Pentagon says Poland’s fighter jet offer is not ‘tenable’
>> Ada Petriczko, The New York Times,
Published: 09 Mar 2022 11:04 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 11:04 AM BdST
The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected an offer from the Polish government to send its MiG-29 fighter planes to a US air base in Germany for eventual use by Ukraine, a rare note of disunity between two NATO allies as they confront Russia.
The disagreement underscored the pressures the United States and its allies are under as they seek to provide military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia without getting pulled into a wider war.
Ukraine has been pleading for more warplanes, and US officials have raised the possibility that Poland could supply Ukraine with its older Soviet-era fighters in return for US F-16s to make up for the loss. Ukrainian pilots are trained on the Russian aircraft.
Poland’s minister of foreign affairs said in a statement earlier Tuesday that the country was ready to deploy its MiG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where they would be placed at the disposal of the US government. In return, Poland expected the US to provide it with used aircraft of comparable capabilities, the statement said.
But a Pentagon spokesperson, John Kirby, said Poland’s proposal to send the planes to a US base in Germany, which caught US diplomats by surprise, was not workable. In a statement, he said the prospect of fighter jets departing from a US-NATO base in Germany and flying into “airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance.”
“We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” he said.
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has pleaded with the NATO allies to establish a no-fly zone over the country, but so far the alliance has rejected the proposal because it would almost certainly lead to a wider war between the allies and Russia.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that a no-fly zone could cause a “full-fledged war in Europe involving many more countries and causing much more human suffering.”
On Sunday, the Russian Defence Ministry had warned neighbouring countries against holding Ukrainian military aircraft, saying that it “could be considered as those countries’ engagement in the military conflict.”
©2022 The New York Times Company
- Big brands and oil ban punish Russia
- Signs of Ukraine’s successes emerge
- An alternate reality of war
- Israel prepared to host up to 25,000 Ukrainians
- US is planning to ban Russian oil imports
- Attacks on Ukrainian hospitals increasing: WHO
- Ukraine's Zelensky to address British parliament
- Ukraine helps evacuate 20,000 Indian students
- Pentagon says Poland’s fighter jet offer is not ‘tenable’
- 'Don’t Worry, Be Happy': Behind sandbags, Odessa waits to see if it's next
- McDonald's, icon of post-Soviet era, to close all restaurants in Russia
- Russian families fall out over clashing views of war in Ukraine
- Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities
- China's Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Most Read
- As Russia’s military stumbles, its adversaries take note
- Moscow allows Bangladesh to export potato to Russia after seven years
- Former LGRD minister's brother Babar arrested on money laundering charges
- Bangladesh home minister's son demands hanging of 'atheist' on Facebook
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published
- Biden bans Russia oil imports to US, warns US gasoline prices will rise further
- Apple announces low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, faster chip for Macs
- Bangladesh avoids taking sides in Russia-Ukraine war. Is it a reasonable decision?
- bdnews24.com is biased, biased towards women: Editor-in-Chief Khalidi
- Battlefield reports are murky, but signs of Ukraine’s successes emerge