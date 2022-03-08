Civilians set to start leaving Ukrainian city of Sumy, deputy PM says

"It has been agreed that the first convoy will start at 10 am (0800 GMT) from the city of Sumy. The convoy will be followed by the local population in personal vehicles," she said in a televised statement.

Civilians have been trapped by fighting since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb 24. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation."

Russia proposed giving the residents of Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine, and Mariupol, a southern port city, the choice of moving elsewhere in Ukraine on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported.

Other humanitarian corridors proposed by Russia would travel through Russia or Belarus, something Ukrainian authorities have previously rejected.