Some 5m people could flee Ukraine, EU's Borrell says

"We must prepare to receive around five million people ... We must mobilise all the resources of the EU to help those countries receiving people," Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU development ministers in Montpellier, France. "We will need more schools, more reception centres, more of everything," he said.

Borrell also pledged more scrutiny of EU aid spending in countries that have supported Russia diplomatically or abstained from criticising Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.