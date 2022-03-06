Ukraine president says Russia is preparing to bombard Odessa
Published: 06 Mar 2022 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2022 05:29 PM BdST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said Russian forces were preparing to bombard the city of Odessa on Ukraine's Black Sea coast.
"Rockets against Odessa? This will be a war crime," he said in a televised address.
