Ukraine president says Russia is preparing to bombard Odessa

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Mar 2022 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2022 05:29 PM BdST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said Russian forces were preparing to bombard the city of Odessa on Ukraine's Black Sea coast.

"Rockets against Odessa? This will be a war crime," he said in a televised address.

