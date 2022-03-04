UN rights body approves probe into alleged Russian violations in Ukraine
Emma Farge, Reuters
Published: 04 Mar 2022 05:48 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2022 05:48 PM BdST
The UN Human Rights Council voted overwhelmingly on Friday for a resolution condemning alleged rights violations by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine and setting up a commission of inquiry to investigate them.
Thirty-two members of the Council voted in favour of the resolution brought by Ukraine, and two - Russia and Eritrea - voted against, while 13 abstained.
The Geneva-based body cannot make legally binding decisions but its decisions send important political messages and can authorise probes, such as the one to be carried out by the three-person commission created by Friday's vote.
Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, told the Council minutes before the vote that there was "irrefutable evidence of gross and systematic human rights violations as well as war crimes and crimes against humanity by Russia".
"It is our common duty to ensure accountability by mandating the documentation and verification of Russia's crimes and identification of those responsible," she said.
Russia, which has called its actions since Feb. 24 a "special operation", has denied targeting civilians in Ukraine.
Its delegate, Evgeny Ustinov, told the Council that the resolution's backers "will use any means to blame Russia for the events in Ukraine".
It was not immediately clear how the commission, which is set up for an initial period of one year, will work alongside an existing UN rights team in the country.
A team from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague left for "the Ukraine region" on Thursday to look into possible war crimes by all parties in the conflict, its top prosecutor told Reuters.
- Russian forces seize Ukrainian nuclear plant
- The dangers of cornering Putin
- Hundreds held after investigation into images of child abuse
- Fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant after Russian attack: minister
- Ukrainians put out fire at nuclear complex
- Airbnb halts operations in Russia and Belarus
- Saudi crown prince plays oil card for US recognition
- Quad leaders agree not to allow Ukraine experience in Indo-Pacific-Japan, Australia
- Russia's Yamal-Europe westbound gas pipeline flows stopped on Friday
- Kremlin vows victory in Ukraine as refugees swell to 1 million
- Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
- On the exodus west, Ukrainians flee hardship for an uncertain future
- Hundreds held after New Zealand-led investigation into images of child abuse
- Washington’s newest worry: The dangers of cornering Putin
Most Read
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Russia pledges to ensure safe passage for Bangladeshi vessel from Ukraine port
- Bangladeshi seafarers move to safety with body of dead colleague as Russia besieges Ukraine
- Saudi crown prince says ‘do not care’ if Biden misunderstands him
- DDCL Managing Director Rafiquddin dies of COVID complications at 78
- Grameenphone to introduce eSIM in Bangladesh
- Hadisur Rahman wanted to build his family a new house after sea voyage. That never happened
- Bangladesh to buy 30,000 tonnes of fertilizer from Russia as West imposes sanctions
- Fierce fighting sparks fire at Ukrainian nuclear complex
- Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as US punishes oligarchs