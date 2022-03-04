Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus
Published: 04 Mar 2022 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2022 11:42 AM BdST
Home rental company Airbnb Inc is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said in a tweet on Thursday.
