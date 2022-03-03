Putin tells Macron Russia will achieve its goals in Ukraine
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Mar 2022 11:01 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2022 11:01 PM BdST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told French leader Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that Russia would achieve the goals of its military intervention in Ukraine whatever happens, the Kremlin said.
In a statement issued after the French and Russian presidents spoke by phone, the Kremlin made clear its goals included the demilitarisation and neutrality of Ukraine. Read full story
Any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials would result in Moscow adding more items to a list of demands it has already set out, it said.
"Vladimir Putin outlined in detail the fundamental approaches and conditions in the context of negotiations with representatives of Kyiv. It was confirmed that, first of all, we are talking about the demilitarisation and neutral status of Ukraine, so that a threat to the Russian Federation will never emanate from its territory," the statement said.
"It was emphasised that the tasks of the special military operation will be fulfilled in any event, and attempts to gain time by dragging out negotiations will only lead to additional demands on Kiev in our negotiating position."
The statement said Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine was going "according to plan". It said reports that Russian forces were bombarding Kyiv were part of an "anti-Russia disinformation campaign", and that Russian forces were doing all they could to protect civilians.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.
- Cargo ship sinks off Odessa after explosion
- NATO sends weapons to Ukraine, risking Russia conflict
- China’s belt and road strafed by Vladimir Putin
- 34 civilians killed in Kharkiv: Ukraine
- Ukrainians eligible for visas on arrival: UAE
- UN urges countries to open borders to Africans fleeing Ukraine
- 1m refugees have fled Ukraine: UN
- No report of students being held hostage in Ukraine: India
- Tide of Ukrainian refugees grows as UN says a million have fled
- Cargo ship sinks off Odessa after explosion, crew members missing
- Putin’s war to bring Ukraine to heel unites eastern Europe in alarm
- Up to 20,000 Ukrainian tourists in Egypt await return to Europe
- Zelensky says Russian troops are ‘confused children’ who don’t know why they are in Ukraine
- Russian war on Ukraine enters second week as apparent failure
Most Read
- Engineer on Bangladeshi ship killed amid Russian attack on Ukraine
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Bangladesh abstains from historic UNGA vote that denounces Russia over Ukraine invasion
- Grameenphone to introduce eSIM in Bangladesh
- Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson
- Bangladesh vessel engineer, caught in Russia-Ukraine war, pleads for help
- Russia pledges to ensure safe passage for Bangladeshi vessel from Ukraine port
- Western sanctions cast a cloud over Russia-backed Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Saudi crown prince says ‘do not care’ if Biden misunderstands him
- Hadisur Rahman wanted to build his family a new house after sea voyage. That never happened