At least 22 killed in air strikes in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, say emergency services
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Mar 2022 10:18 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2022 10:18 PM BdST
At least 22 bodies have been recovered from rubble in the wake of Russian air strikes in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the Ukrainian emergency services said in an online post.
It said rescue work was ongoing, without specifying where exactly the attack took place. Earlier the regional governor said at least nine people had been killed by an air strike on two schools and private houses.
