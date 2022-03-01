Zelensky accuses Russia of war crimes as Kyiv braces for a renewed assault
>>Valerie Hopkins, Andrew E Kramer, Marc Santora and Michael Schwirtz, The New York Times
Published: 01 Mar 2022 08:30 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 08:45 PM BdST
As President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine accused Russia of war crimes for deliberately targeting civilians in its unrelenting bombardment of his country, a huge convoy of Russian tanks and mechanized vehicles — stretching some 40 miles in length — massed menacingly just north of Kyiv on Tuesday morning.
With Russian soldiers facing stiff resistance from the Ukrainian army and confronting millions of furious Ukrainian citizens across the nation, Western officials warned that President Vladimir Putin might turn to even more powerful weapons to force his will on Ukraine.
Russian forces have already begun to employ siege tactics in their bid to take control of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. Monday’s bombardment, the most destructive of the war, signaled a potential turn in the biggest military mobilization in Europe since World War II.
“Today showed that this is not only a war, it is the murder of us, the Ukrainian people,” Kharkiv’s mayor, Igor Terekhov, said in a video posted on Facebook. On Tuesday morning, a huge explosion was reported directly in front of the city’s administrative building.
As Putin’s forces struggle to encircle and subdue the nation’s capital, Kyiv, there is a growing concern that he may step up his bombardment of the city to break the public’s resolve.
On Tuesday morning, the Ukrainian military said it continued to have control over the outer borders of the city and was preventing Russian units from approaching the suburbs of the capital.
The military warned that Russian agents were dressing in Ukrainian military and police uniforms in an attempt to penetrate Kyiv. It also said that Russia was employing agents to sabotage and attack civilian and military infrastructure.
Overnight, many of Kyiv’s 2.8 million inhabitants huddled in bomb shelters as air raid sirens wailed through the darkness. In a bid to bolster morale, Ukraine’s foreign ministry released a video on Tuesday morning of children in a bunker singing the city’s anthem.
Zelenskyy said that 16 Ukrainian children had died as a result of the Russian shelling over the first four days of fighting, and on Tuesday there were more reports of hospitals and other civilian structures damaged or destroyed by Russian forces.
“Today, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv using rocket artillery,” Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Facebook page late Monday. “This is, without any doubt, a military crime. A peaceful city. Peaceful residential neighbourhoods. Not a single military object in sight.”
Moscow is also facing increasingly vigorous global opposition, from both national governments and multinational corporations.
The ruble has cratered, losing a quarter of its value, and Russia’s central bank shuttered stock trading in Moscow through Tuesday. Aeroflot, the national airline, canceled all its flights to Europe after countries banned Russian planes from using their air space.
Mastercard has blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network, and Shell, Volvo and Mercedes-Benz all took steps to cut ties with Russian business partners.
As Russians deal with the economic fallout of their country’s war, an increasingly desperate race to flee the fighting has led some 500,000 Ukrainians to seek safety in European Union member states that border Ukraine.
Many others have stayed to fight and have proved essential in helping an outgunned army frustrate the Russian war plans. But Western military analysts say Putin has yet to unleash the full ferocity of the arsenal at his disposal.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
- Zelenskyy accuses Russia of war crimes
- Gergiev, a Putin ally, fired as chief conductor in Munich
- Ukraine: 10 more killed in latest rocket strikes
- Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
- Unjust wars are doomed to be lost
- 350,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Poland
- Fears of medical shortages, disease in Ukraine
- Ukraine's Mariupol port under constant shelling
- Nord Stream 2 owner considers insolvency after sanctions
- Munich Philharmonic dismisses chief conductor Gergiev for Russia stance
- At least 10 killed in latest rocket strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv, says Ukrainian official
- Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing
- Why Ukrainians believe they can win
- Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
Most Read
- Moscow hits back by barring EU and Canadian airlines
- A Bangladeshi woman fell in love in Ukraine. Now a single mother, she seeks refuge from a war
- Russian artillery pounds Ukraine's Kharkiv as ceasefire talks end with no breakthrough
- After a fumbled start, Russian forces hit harder in Ukraine
- Most Bangladeshi expatriates who fled Ukraine do not want to return home: state minister
- Toyota stops production in Japan after possible cyberattack at a supplier
- Ruble crashes, stock market closes and Russia’s economy staggers
- Ukraine envoy to US says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion
- Zelenskyy urges the EU to admit Ukraine immediately
- Bangladesh regulator lowers LPG prices by 4%