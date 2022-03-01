Zelensky accuses Russia of war crimes as Kyiv braces for a renewed assault

With Russian soldiers facing stiff resistance from the Ukrainian army and confronting millions of furious Ukrainian citizens across the nation, Western officials warned that President Vladimir Putin might turn to even more powerful weapons to force his will on Ukraine.

Russian forces have already begun to employ siege tactics in their bid to take control of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. Monday’s bombardment, the most destructive of the war, signaled a potential turn in the biggest military mobilization in Europe since World War II.

“Today showed that this is not only a war, it is the murder of us, the Ukrainian people,” Kharkiv’s mayor, Igor Terekhov, said in a video posted on Facebook. On Tuesday morning, a huge explosion was reported directly in front of the city’s administrative building.

As Putin’s forces struggle to encircle and subdue the nation’s capital, Kyiv, there is a growing concern that he may step up his bombardment of the city to break the public’s resolve.

On Tuesday morning, the Ukrainian military said it continued to have control over the outer borders of the city and was preventing Russian units from approaching the suburbs of the capital.

The military warned that Russian agents were dressing in Ukrainian military and police uniforms in an attempt to penetrate Kyiv. It also said that Russia was employing agents to sabotage and attack civilian and military infrastructure.

Overnight, many of Kyiv’s 2.8 million inhabitants huddled in bomb shelters as air raid sirens wailed through the darkness. In a bid to bolster morale, Ukraine’s foreign ministry released a video on Tuesday morning of children in a bunker singing the city’s anthem.

Zelenskyy said that 16 Ukrainian children had died as a result of the Russian shelling over the first four days of fighting, and on Tuesday there were more reports of hospitals and other civilian structures damaged or destroyed by Russian forces.

“Today, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv using rocket artillery,” Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Facebook page late Monday. “This is, without any doubt, a military crime. A peaceful city. Peaceful residential neighbourhoods. Not a single military object in sight.”

Moscow is also facing increasingly vigorous global opposition, from both national governments and multinational corporations.

The ruble has cratered, losing a quarter of its value, and Russia’s central bank shuttered stock trading in Moscow through Tuesday. Aeroflot, the national airline, canceled all its flights to Europe after countries banned Russian planes from using their air space.

Mastercard has blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network, and Shell, Volvo and Mercedes-Benz all took steps to cut ties with Russian business partners.

As Russians deal with the economic fallout of their country’s war, an increasingly desperate race to flee the fighting has led some 500,000 Ukrainians to seek safety in European Union member states that border Ukraine.

Many others have stayed to fight and have proved essential in helping an outgunned army frustrate the Russian war plans. But Western military analysts say Putin has yet to unleash the full ferocity of the arsenal at his disposal.

