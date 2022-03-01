Home > World

Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling: governor

Published: 01 Mar 2022 12:28 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 12:44 PM BdST

More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Sunday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.

More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.

