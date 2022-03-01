Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling: governor
Published: 01 Mar 2022 12:28 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 12:44 PM BdST
More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Sunday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.
More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Monday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.
More to follow
