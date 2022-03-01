Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2022 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 04:12 PM BdST
An Indian student was killed in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, India's foreign ministry said.
"Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones," ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
Thousands of Indians attend universities in Ukraine and many have been trapped since Russia invaded the former Soviet republic last week.
Opinion
