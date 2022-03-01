At least 10 killed in latest rocket strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv, says Ukrainian official
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2022 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 05:24 PM BdST
At least 10 people were killed and 35 wounded on Tuesday in rockets strikes by Russian forces on the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said in a post on social media.
"The rubble is being cleared and there will be even more victims and wounded," he said.
