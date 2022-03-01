Home > World

Around 350,000 refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine, says deputy minister

Published: 01 Mar 2022 01:08 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 01:08 PM BdST

Around 350,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, a Polish deputy interior minister said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 24 hours 100,000 people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border," Maciej Wasik told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1. "In total, since Thursday, there have already been 350,000 refugees."

