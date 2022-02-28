UN chief says rights violations in Ukraine are escalating
Published: 28 Feb 2022 03:33 PM BdST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the escalation of Russia's military operations in Ukraine was leading to rising human rights violations and that the global body was monitoring them with teams on the ground.
"The escalation of military operations by the Russian Federation in Ukraine is leading to escalating human rights violations," Guterres said in a recorded speech at the opening of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. "We must show all people in Ukraine that we stand by them in their time of need."
In the same speech, Guterres said that a report due to be published later on Monday by a U.N. panel on adaptation to climate change represented "another death knell for the world we know", and urged compliance with the 2015 Paris accord.
