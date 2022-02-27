Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions, Zelenskiy says
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Feb 2022 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2022 08:36 PM BdST
Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Sunday.
The talks, the first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasion of Ukraine last week, would be held without preconditions and are the result of a phone call between Zelenskiy and the Belarusian president, Zelenskiy said.
"We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River," he said in a statement.
More stories
- Russia lost 4,300 men in invasion: Ukraine
- After decades of war, a Ukraine mass flight resonates in Mideast
- Kyiv warned of toxic air as missiles hit oil terminal
- Starlink active in Ukraine: Musk
- Western allies to expel key Russian banks from global system
- Critics call for boycotts of Russian vodka
- Civilians get rifles and join the fight
- China isn't helping Russia evade sanctions yet
Recent Stories
- Brazil, land of the thong, embraces its heavier self
- Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city Kharkiv as blasts echo across Kyiv
- Russia's Belarus talks plan is 'propaganda', Ukraine official says
- UN reports at least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine
- Putin seems to sideline advisers on Ukraine, taking a political risk
- In Mideast, after decades of war, the mass flight from Ukraine resonates
Opinion
Most Read
- Kazi Habibul Awal, a law professor and former secretary, is the new chief of Election Commission
- ‘I’ll stand on the side of Russia’: Pro-Putin sentiment spreads online
- Russia advances on three cities in face of fierce resistance
- Trump condemns Russia invasion; hints again at 2024 presidential run
- Bangladesh registers 864 virus cases, 9 deaths in a day
- Ukrainian oil and gas facilities burn as West prepares new sanctions
- Putin’s aggression leaves his right-wing fan club squirming
- Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city Kharkiv as blasts echo across Kyiv
- Chechen leader, a close Putin ally, says his forces have deployed to Ukraine
- No COVID test certificate needed to travel to India via Benapole after booster dose