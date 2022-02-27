Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city Kharkiv as blasts echo across Kyiv

Regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said light vehicles had entered the city, as he urged its 1.4 million residents to stay indoors.

The advance came after a series of missile strikes overnight.

A nine-storey residential tower was hit, according to emergency services.

Smoke rising after shelling on the outskirts of the city is pictured from central Kyiv, Ukraine February 27, 2022. Reuters

The building was severely damaged and an elderly woman was killed, but rescuers said about 60 people were spared injury as they had taken refuge in the basement.

Russian troops also blew up a natural gas pipeline nearby, according to a Ukrainian state communications agency.

BLASTS HEARD IN KYIV

A series of blasts were heard to the west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv's centre on Sunday, minutes after air raid sirens sounded, a Reuters correspondent reported.

Ukrainian media reported explosions and a gunfight in a nearby town.

According to a Ukrainian news website, a bridge has been blown up near the town of Bucha west of Kyiv. It was unclear whether it had been bombed by Russian troops or destroyed by the Ukrainian side.

Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's interior minister, said fighting was underway in Bucha with Russian forces that were trying to advance towards Kyiv.