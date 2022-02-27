Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city Kharkiv as blasts echo across Kyiv
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2022 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2022 03:14 PM BdST
Ukrainian forces are battling Russian troops on the streets of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, the BBC reports.
Regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said light vehicles had entered the city, as he urged its 1.4 million residents to stay indoors.
The advance came after a series of missile strikes overnight.
A nine-storey residential tower was hit, according to emergency services.
Smoke rising after shelling on the outskirts of the city is pictured from central Kyiv, Ukraine February 27, 2022. Reuters
Russian troops also blew up a natural gas pipeline nearby, according to a Ukrainian state communications agency.
BLASTS HEARD IN KYIV
A series of blasts were heard to the west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv's centre on Sunday, minutes after air raid sirens sounded, a Reuters correspondent reported.
Ukrainian media reported explosions and a gunfight in a nearby town.
According to a Ukrainian news website, a bridge has been blown up near the town of Bucha west of Kyiv. It was unclear whether it had been bombed by Russian troops or destroyed by the Ukrainian side.
Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's interior minister, said fighting was underway in Bucha with Russian forces that were trying to advance towards Kyiv.
- After decades of war, a Ukraine mass flight resonates in Mideast
- Kyiv warned of toxic air as missiles hit oil terminal
- Starlink active in Ukraine: Musk
- Western allies to expel key Russian banks from global system
- Critics call for boycotts of Russian vodka
- Civilians get rifles and join the fight
- China isn't helping Russia evade sanctions yet
- Flash floods kill 7 in Australia
- Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city Kharkiv as blasts echo across Kyiv
- Russia's Belarus talks plan is 'propaganda', Ukraine official says
- UN reports at least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine
- Putin seems to sideline advisers on Ukraine, taking a political risk
- In Mideast, after decades of war, the mass flight from Ukraine resonates
- Streets quiet in Kyiv, city reeling from night of fighting
Most Read
- Kazi Habibul Awal, a law professor and former secretary, is the new chief of Election Commission
- ‘I’ll stand on the side of Russia’: Pro-Putin sentiment spreads online
- Russia advances on three cities in face of fierce resistance
- Ukrainian forces put up a fierce fight to hold capital
- ‘Get us out,’ Bangladeshi student in Ukraine pleads after Russian attack
- Chechen leader, a close Putin ally, says his forces have deployed to Ukraine
- Bangladesh registers 759 virus cases in a day, the lowest in nearly 8 weeks
- Putin’s aggression leaves his right-wing fan club squirming
- At the Ukrainian border, a mother brings a stranger's children to safety
- India's Reliance to take over operation of 200 Future stores amid Amazon dispute