Russia to seize foreigners' funds in retaliation
Published: 26 Feb 2022 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2022 04:20 PM BdST
Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday.
Moscow does not rule out nationalising the assets of companies registered in the United States, European Union and other "unfriendly jurisdictions", Medvedev was quoted as saying.
