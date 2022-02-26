Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetising on platform
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Feb 2022 11:30 AM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2022 11:30 AM BdST
Meta Platforms Inc is barring Russian state media from running ads or monetising on its platform anywhere in the world, the parent company of social media giant Facebook said on Friday.
"We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media," its security policy head, Nathaniel Gleicher, said on Twitter. "These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend."
He added, "We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetising on our platform anywhere in the world."
