‘Ukraine is helpless and we are helpless here’: Immigrants in America watch in horror

“Americans have to realise that this is about freedom and being able to live one’s life as they see fit, to govern as they want to, and not to be put under the power of a dictator’s ego,” said the Very Rev John Nakonachny, 75, pastor of St Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Parma, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb with a sizable Ukrainian population.

“Isn’t caring about what happens in Ukraine something Americans would get behind?” he asked.

Peter Teluk, 55, worked in Ukraine for 25 years as a consultant for American business interests and returned to the United States last year. He urged Americans not to turn a blind eye to the conflict.

“The US has a short attention span and has a desire to think less about foreign conflict these days,” said Teluk, a lawyer in the Cleveland area. But he said the United States should appreciate that Ukraine was “symbolically what we want the rest of the world to be — a country that wants to define what it is by themselves.”

“We should understand that,” he continued, “because that is what we have always believed.”

Taras Szmagala Jr, the board chairman and president of the Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was threatened by the growing independent voice of middle-class Ukrainians. Russians, he said, are hearing those voices and seeing what a democracy can bring them.

“Ukrainians are maturing as a society and they are getting better over time, and that is a threat to Putin,” he said. “The Americans and the media need to see that side of things.”

Across the nation, Ukrainian immigrants said they felt a profound sense of helplessness as they heard from panicked relatives who felt trapped as much of their home country was transformed into a war zone.

“I didn’t sleep all night. I talked to my brother and sister. They are so scared,” said Tanya Vlasenko, 48, of Vancouver, Washington. “There is nothing we can do, only pray,” she said, weeping.

Vancouver and nearby Portland, Oregon, are home to more than 20,000 Slavic Christians. Most of them are Ukrainians who began settling in the Pacific Northwest in the 1990s with refugee status, after fleeing religious persecution. They have erected dozens of churches that are the centre of community life.

At First Slavic Evangelical Baptist Church, where Vlasenko’s family worships, the pastor has been leading congregants in prayer since Russian military action in Ukraine became a possibility.

Salah Ansary, senior district director for Lutheran Community Services Northwest, a refugee resettlement agency, said anxious Ukrainian immigrants had been calling to ask how they could get their relatives out of the country.

“We don’t have good information to provide, or anything to offer that can give them any kind