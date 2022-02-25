Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Feb 2022 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2022 12:22 PM BdST
Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The US government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has provoked sweeping penalties from Washington and its allies. The country’s biggest financial firm, Sberbank, can no longer use US counterparts to transfer money. Another bank, VTB, faces harsher sanctions that include freezing US assets.
Extensive export controls may prove even more troubling for Russian President Vladimir Putin. American businesses that sell certain products to Russian entities are now effectively banned from doing so unless they obtain licenses, which will mostly be denied. Those items include computers, information security gear, lasers and sensors. The curbs are designed to include foreign goods produced using US equipment, software and blueprints. The US Commerce Department said it is the most comprehensive application of restrictions targeting a single nation.
Huawei's experience shows the pain these limits can cause. Citing national security concerns, Washington campaigned to turn the group into an international pariah. Isolated from American suppliers, though not blocked as thoroughly elsewhere as the Ukraine-related sanctions may achieve, the company said in December it expected a nearly 30% drop in revenue in 2021 compared to the previous year.
Putin needs sophisticated semiconductors for the government-controlled internet he wants to build. And Russia's burgeoning technology sector could suffer, including New York-listed Yandex, which started life as a search engine and expanded to food delivery, shopping, taxis and other services, or e-commerce group Ozon which listed in New York in 2020. Russians might also find their president's war less palatable if, among other hardships, they find it’s more difficult to buy the smartphones they want.
For the West, export restrictions have the benefit of spurring less economic blowback than the harshest financial sanctions might produce for banks, investors and the energy sector. The impact for Russia could be like Huawei, but on steroids. Whether even that's enough to deter Putin is another question.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The United States government said on Feb. 24 that it is imposing export controls on various technology items after Russia invaded Ukraine.
- US companies must obtain a special license to export certain items to Russia. They include chips, computers, telecommunications gear, information security equipment, lasers, and sensors.
- Ukraine's president stays put as Russian invaders advance
- Biden announces new sanctions on Russia
- 3 US ex-cops guilty of violating George Floyd's rights
- Colombia says it killed 23 members of armed groups
- Indonesia on alert after magnitude 6.2 quake hits Sumatra
- Trump praises Putin, putting GOP leaders in a bind
- Russia captures Chernobyl power plant
- Ukraine conflict threatens grain supplies
- ‘Ukraine is helpless and we are helpless here’: Immigrants in America watch in horror
- NATO leaves Black Sea exposed as Russia invades Ukraine
- Trump praises Putin, putting GOP leaders in a bind
- Amazon accused of violating US labor law after union supporters' arrests
- Indonesia on alert after magnitude 6.2 quake hits Sumatra
- Colombia says it killed 23 members of armed groups, including one leader, in Arauca
Most Read
- Day 1 of Russian invasion of Ukraine: biggest attack on a European state since World War Two
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan meets Putin in Moscow as Russia invades Ukraine
- Russia attacks as Putin warns world; Biden vows to hold him accountable
- ‘Get us out,’ Bangladeshi student in Ukraine pleads after Russian attack
- The invasion of Ukraine: how Russia attacked and what happens next
- Putin warns against interference, saying Russia is a ‘powerful nuclear state’
- Bangladesh to launch universal pension scheme over 60s within a year
- Chernobyl power plant captured by Russian forces: Ukrainian official
- Dhaka stocks plunge as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
- "Deeply concerned" Bangladesh calls for cessation of hostilities in Russia-Ukraine conflict