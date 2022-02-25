Putin tells China's Xi that Russia is ready to talk with Ukraine: Kremlin
>>Reuters
Published: 25 Feb 2022 08:14 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2022 08:14 PM BdST
Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with representatives of Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday after the Russian leader held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Putin told Xi that Russia's military operation in Ukraine was necessary to protect people against "genocide", the Kremlin said, an accusation that the West calls baseless propaganda.
The Kremlin said Xi respected Russia's actions and was ready for close coordination and mutual support at the United Nations, where both are veto-holding permanent members of the Security Council.
