Ukraine says at least 8 people killed by Russian shelling, 9 wounded
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Feb 2022 01:51 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2022 01:53 PM BdST
At least eight people have been killed and nine were wounded by the Russian shelling, an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs said on Thursday as Russia has launched massive air and ground assault on the neighbouring country.
The border guard said separately Russian military columns have crossed Ukrainian border into Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.
