Home > World

More explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv: Reuters witness

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Feb 2022 10:05 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:05 AM BdST

Several more explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Thursday, after an initial series of sounds similar to artillery fire, a Reuters witness reported.

The sounds were heard shortly after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories