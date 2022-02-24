More explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv: Reuters witness
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Feb 2022 10:05 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:05 AM BdST
Several more explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Thursday, after an initial series of sounds similar to artillery fire, a Reuters witness reported.
The sounds were heard shortly after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine.
