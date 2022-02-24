Russian forces invade Ukraine with strikes on major cities
Published: 24 Feb 2022 11:40 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2022 12:25 PM BdST
Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on the country’s south coast on Thursday, according to officials and the media, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a ‘special military operation’.
Explosions could be heard in the early morning in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, shortly after Putin made a televised address on Russian state TV.
Gunfire could be heard near the capital’s main airport, according to the Interfax news agency.
Below are the latest developments in the ongoing story:
"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia.
This conflict must stop now."
CHINA TELLS CHINESE NATIONALS IN UKRAINE TO STAY AT HOME AS PRECAUTION
The Chinese embassy in Ukraine on Thursday told its nationals in Ukraine to stay put at home as a precautionary measure, following the bombings of some Ukrainian cities and deployment of military operations in the country.
The situation in Ukraine has deteriorated sharply and security risks have risen, with social order potentially descending into chaos, the embassy warned, stopping short of telling Chinese citizens to consider leaving the country.
SIREN SOUNDS IN KYIV, SHELLING HITS UKRAINIAN MILITARY UNITS IN EAST: MINISTER
An emergency siren sounded around Kyiv on Thursday morning and the defence minister said that Ukrainian units, military control centres and airfields in Ukraine's east were under intensive Russian shelling.
The military said that Ukraine's air force was trying to repel a Russian air attack. It said that reports of Russian troops landing in Odessa were false.
RUSSIA ATTACKED AS UN SECURITY COUNCIL MET: US AMBASSADOR
The United States and other United Nations Security Council members slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday for attacking Ukraine as the 15-member body met in New York to try and defuse weeks of mounting tensions.
"At the exact time as we are gathered in the council seeking peace, Putin delivered a message of war in total disdain for the responsibility of this Council. This is a grave emergency," US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council.
In an address on Russian state TV, broadcast at the same time as the UN Security Council began its meeting in New York, Putin announced his military operation in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast.
GERMAN CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ CONDEMNS ATTACK
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned on Thursday Russia's attack on Ukraine as an unjustified and flagrant breach of international law and said Berlin would consult its partners in the Group of Seven (G7), NATO and the European Union.
"This is a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe," Scholz said in a statement.
UK PRIME MINISTER JOHNSON ‘APPALLED’
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and has spoken to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss next steps.
"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine," Johnson said in a tweet.
UKRAINE CLOSES AIRSPACE TO CIVILIAN FLIGHTS
Ukraine said on Thursday it had closed its airspace to civilian flights because of a "high risk" to safety, and Europe's aviation regulator also warned about the hazards of flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus because of military activities, Reuters reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what appeared to be the start of war in Europe.
RUSSIAN ATTACK ‘UNPROVOKED AND UNJUSTIFIED’: US PRESIDENT BIDEN
The United States and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way to "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said after blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
"President (Vladimir) Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Biden said in a statement.
"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring. The world will hold Russia accountable."
RUSSIA LAUNCHED ‘FULL SCALE INVASION’: UKRAINE FOREIGN MINISTER
Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is targeting cities with weapons strikes, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet on Thursday.
Interfax Ukraine reported rocket attacks on military facilities throughout Ukraine and that Russian troops had landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol. It also reported staff and passengers evacuating Kyiv's Boryspil airport.
