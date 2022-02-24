"Deeply concerned" Bangladesh calls for cessation of hostilities in Russia-Ukraine conflict
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2022 10:36 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:38 PM BdST
Bangladesh has expressed concern over the military conflict taking place in Ukraine while asking all parties to cease hostilities to preserve the peace.
In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Bangladesh is deeply concerned about the recent escalation of violence in Ukraine. Such violence would seriously impact the peace and stability of the whole region.
“Therefore, we urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, cessation of hostilities and endeavour to resolve this crisis through returning to diplomacy and dialogue.
The ministry asked all Bangladeshis residing in the region to find safety.
“Meanwhile, we have asked the Bangladesh nationals in Ukraine to move to a safer location and if necessary to Poland. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been maintaining close coordination with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Poland.
“We have been extending all-out support to the stranded Bangladeshis there for their immediate repatriation to Bangladesh.
“For smooth coordination of the repatriation process, Bangladesh Embassy in Warsaw has already been strengthened with additional manpower and resources. All consular assistances are being extended free of cost.
It added: “We are also assessing the possible impacts of the crisis on the economy of the region and beyond following the deteriorating situation in the region.”
Ukraine and the United States have launched a military exercise involving more than 30 countries in the Black Sea and southern Ukraine, despite Russian calls to cancel the drills.
State Minister for Foreign Minister Md Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh was “observing” the situation in Ukraine "closely".
"The difference between today and Feb 12 is that we notice military movement today. But we are in no position to make a comment on anything particular.”
