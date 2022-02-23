Britain mistakenly puts Russian central bank's address on sanctions list
>>Reuters
Published: 23 Feb 2022 12:03 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2022 12:03 AM BdST
Britain on Tuesday mistakenly assigned the address of the Russian central bank to a privately held bank with close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin that was the target of sanctions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Johnson slapped sanctions on five private banks including Bank Rossiya, which the government said was "privately owned by elite Russian billionaires with direct links to Putin", but spared Russia's largest state banks for now. Read full story
The government mistakenly listed Bank Rossiya's address as "Neglinnaya, 12, Moscow, 107016, Russia" which is the address of Russia's central bank, known in Russian as "Bank Rossiya."
The private Bank Rossiya is based in the northern Russian city of St Petersburg. Neglinnaya Street in Moscow has been home to a Russian or Soviet central bank office for at least a century.
There is no suggestion that the Russian central bank was sanctioned by Britain.
Britain's foreign ministry did not reply to a request for comment on the mix-up. The Russian central bank in Moscow did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.
A source close to the Russian central bank said their understanding was that it was a mistake and that it had had no impact on the bank’s operations.
- Germany puts a stop to key Russian gas pipeline
- Soaring energy bills deepen crisis for Turks, and Erdogan
- Boats spray water on blazing ship carrying Porsches
- Ukraine may break off diplomatic ties with Russia
- The Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun: UK
- Separatist shelling kills 2 in Ukraine
- What did Putin say about Ukraine?
- US to announce sanctions against Russia
- Ukraine crisis: where will Putin stop?
- Soaring energy bills deepen crisis for Turks, and Erdogan
- Tug boats spray water on blazing ship carrying Porsches and Bentleys near Azores
- Germany's Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 as Ukraine crisis deepens
- EU may ban trade in Russian state bonds, sanction hundreds of people
- Ukraine may break off diplomatic ties with Russia, president says
Most Read
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Fire at Nilkhet book market in Dhaka extinguished
- Rapid PCR test no longer mandatory before flying to UAE: CAAB
- Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission
- Man arrested after parcel of two pistols, ammunition arrives from Italy
- A school building tilted in Bangladesh. Construction continued after it was lifted with a crane
- Security service fraudsters swindle millions out of youths
- Bangladesh records 1,595 virus cases in a day, 16 deaths
- Britain to sanction Russia 'hard' immediately, Johnson says