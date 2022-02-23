US targets Russian banks with new Western sanctions over Ukraine crisis
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Feb 2022 02:04 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2022 02:47 AM BdST
US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday new sanctions in retaliation for Russia recognising two breakaway regions of Ukraine and sending troops there, adding to Western efforts to stop what they fear is the beginning of a full-scale invasion.
The measures target Russian banks and sovereign debt, among other steps.
One of the worst security crises in Europe in decades is unfolding as Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised sending what he calls peacekeping troops to the separatist areas of Donetsk and Luhansk after recognising them as independent. Both adjoin Russia and have been controlled by Russian-backed fighters since 2014.
Weeks of intense diplomacy have so far failed as Moscow calls for security guarantees, including a promise that its neighbour Ukraine will never join NATO, while the United States and its allies offer Putin confidence-building and arms control steps.
"He's setting up a rationale to take more territory by force," Biden said at the White House.
"I'm going to begin to impose sanctions in response, far beyond the steps we and our allies and partners implemented in 2014," he added, in a reference to Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
Sanctions are being applied to VEB bank and Russia's military bank, referring to Promsvyazbank, which does defence deals, Biden said. Starting on Wednesday US sanctions will begin against Russian elites and their family members.
The hit to Russia's sovereign debt meant the Russian government would be cut off from Western financing, according to Biden.
Earlier on Tuesday, Germany put the brakes on a new gas pipeline from Russia and Britain also hit Russian banks with sanctions. The Russian foreign ministry criticised the new measures as "illegitimate".
The European Union also agreed new sanctions that will blacklist more politicians, lawmakers and officials, ban EU investors from trading in Russian state bonds, and target imports and exports with separatist entities.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier brushed off the threat of sanctions.
"Our European, American, British colleagues will not stop and will not calm down until they have exhausted all their possibilities for the so-called punishment of Russia," he said.
- Biden announces first tranche of Russia sanctions
- Pakistan must stabilise Afghanistan first
- Russia’s rationale for invasion is put in place piece by piece
- Germany puts a stop to key Russian gas pipeline
- Soaring energy bills deepen crisis for Turks, and Erdogan
- Boats spray water on blazing ship carrying Porsches
- Ukraine may break off diplomatic ties with Russia
- The Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun: UK
- Biden announces first tranche of Russia sanctions, targets banks and debt
- Hope, fear and uncertainty on Donetsk streets after Putin move
- To preserve its own stability, Pakistan must stabilise Afghanistan first
- Piece by piece, Russia’s rationale for a Ukraine invasion is put in place
- Britain mistakenly puts Russian central bank's address on sanctions list
- Ukraine crisis: where will Putin stop?
Most Read
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Fire at Nilkhet book market in Dhaka extinguished
- Rapid PCR test no longer mandatory before flying to UAE: CAAB
- Man arrested after parcel of two pistols, ammunition arrives from Italy
- Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission
- Security service fraudsters swindle millions out of youths
- Bangladesh records 1,595 virus cases in a day, 16 deaths
- A school building tilted in Bangladesh. Construction continued after it was lifted with a crane
- Britain to sanction Russia 'hard' immediately, Johnson says