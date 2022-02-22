Ukraine may break off diplomatic ties with Russia, president says
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Feb 2022 05:55 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 05:55 PM BdST
Ukraine may break off diplomatic relations with Russia after Moscow decided to recognise two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at a briefing on Tuesday.
Speaking alongside his Estonian counterpart, Zelenskiy said he was weighing a request from his foreign ministry to break off ties.
He also urged Ukraine's allies not to wait for a further escalation to impose sanctions, which he said should include shutting down the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline, awaiting approval to carry Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Germany.
"I've received a request from the foreign ministry. I will consider the issue of severing diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Immediately after our press conference, I will consider this issue," Zelenskiy said.
Putin's announcement on Monday, and his signing of a decree on the deployment of Russian troops to the two breakaway regions, drew international condemnation and immediate U.S. sanctions, with President Joe Biden signing an executive order to halt US business activity in the breakaway regions.
The United States and its European allies were set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday.
Zelenskiy, who in his nighttime address to the nation accused Russia of destroying peace efforts, played down the prospect of a large-scale conflict with Russia but said he was prepared to introduce martial law if that happened.
"As for martial law ... this question is clear to us. We believe that there will be no war, there will be no powerful (war) against Ukraine and there will be no wide escalation by the Russian Federation. If there is a (wide escalation), then martial law will be introduced," he said.
- The Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun: UK
- Separatist shelling kills 2 in Ukraine
- What did Putin say about Ukraine?
- US to announce sanctions against Russia
- Why Ukraine is different
- Tanks seen in Donetsk
- Ukraine denies claims it sent troops into Russia
- Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions as independent
- EU may ban trade in Russian state bonds, sanction hundreds of people
- Ukraine may break off diplomatic ties with Russia, president says
- About 60 killed in blast at informal gold mine: Burkina Faso state TV
- UN Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
- Pakistan's Khan wants TV debate with Indian counterpart to resolve issues
- China concerned about 'worsening' Ukraine situation, warns nationals there
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission
- Rapid PCR test no longer mandatory before flying to UAE: CAAB
- Man arrested after parcel of two pistols, ammunition arrives from Italy
- Noted Bengali music composer Abhijit Banerjee dies at 90
- A school building tilted in Bangladesh. Construction continued after it was lifted with a crane
- Security service fraudsters swindle millions out of youths
- Pakistani prime minister to fly to Moscow to meet Putin this week
- Tipped-over fuel truck blocks road for a day in Kushtia highway as fears of blast delays removal