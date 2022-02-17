Australia intends to list Hamas as terrorist organisation
>>Reuters
Published: 17 Feb 2022 07:07 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2022 07:07 PM BdST
The Australian government intends to list the entirety of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas as a terrorist organisation under the country's criminal code, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said on Thursday.
A listing by Australia of the whole group, rather than just its military wing as at present, would bring Canberra's stance in line with the United States, the European Union and Britain.
"The views of Hamas and the violent extremist groups listed today are deeply disturbing and there is no place in Australia for their hateful ideologies," Andrews said in a statement.
Andrews said she had written to Australia's state and territory leaders to consult with them on listing the whole of Hamas, "and will finalise the listing as soon as possible".
Hamas has political and military wings. It has ruled the Gaza Strip since a brief civil war in 2007 when it expelled forces loyal to Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Abbas remains dominant in Palestinian self-ruled areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
In Gaza, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the Australian decision as biased in favour of Israel.
"The occupation, which deliberately targets Palestinians everywhere, and violates international and humanitarian laws, is the party that must be classified as a terrorist entity,” he said.
Hamas was founded in 1987 and opposes the existence of Israel and peace talks, instead advocating "armed resistance" against Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.
"I welcome the news that Australia will list Hamas as a terrorist organisation in its entirety," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement, thanking Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the move.
Currently the military wing of Hamas, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, is on Australia's list of terrorist organisations.
Andrews said Australia had newly listed three other groups as terrorist organisations - Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham and Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which are based in Syria, and the Nationalist Socialist Order, a group based in the United States.
Another four Islamist militant groups - the Abu Sayyaf Group, al Qaeda, al Qaeda in the Lands of the Islamic Maghreb, and Jemaah Islamiyah -have been relisted under the code, she said.
- Ukraine rebels accuse govt forces of attacks
- Afghans betting on fast path to US find closed door
- 13 die in Indian wedding accident
- Russia is building up troops near Ukraine, not withdrawing: US
- Norway can't stop transfer of Telenor data to Myanmar rulers: minister
- Shark kills swimmer in Sydney
- Canadian govt wants to clear protest blockades in Ottawa
- Russian threat to Ukraine to remain critical: official
- ASEAN envoy seeks Myanmar junta blessing to meet its opponents
- How a Saudi woman's iPhone revealed hacking around the world
- Iran not seeking nuclear weapons, needs atomic energy, says Khamenei
- China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps
- Doctors are more likely to describe Black patients as uncooperative, studies find
- Britain says Russia's Putin could drag out Ukraine crisis for months
Most Read
- Gulshan Shopping Centre is teeming with crowds eight months after being declared unfit for use
- Bangladesh COVID expert panel recommends school restart from Feb 22
- Teen says she was ‘left’ at Dhaka University after being ‘raped for five days’
- Bangladesh to administer first COVID vaccine doses without registration until Feb 26
- 13 fall into well and die in India wedding accident
- Antacid shows promise addressing COVID symptoms; higher oestrogen levels linked to lower death risk
- Man thrown off motorcycle dies as driver slams on brakes to save child
- Students with two COVID vaccine doses can return to in-person classes Feb 22
- Malaysia releases former Bangladesh envoy Khairuzzaman from custody
- Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West