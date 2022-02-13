Ukraine advises airlines to skirt Black Sea due to Russian drills
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Feb 2022 10:54 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2022 10:54 PM BdST
Ukraine on Sunday advised airlines to avoid flying over the open waters of the Black Sea from Monday to Saturday due to Russian naval exercises taking place there.
More than 30 Russian ships have started training exercises near the Crimea peninsula as part of wider navy drills, RIA news agency reported on Saturday.
"From tomorrow, airlines are advised not to fly ...over this area, and to plan optimal routes in advance, taking into account the current situation," Ukraine's state air traffic service said.
It said the airspace over the territory of Ukraine remained open.
A senior Ukrainian official said on Sunday that Ukraine sees no point closing its airspace in response to Moscow's troop build-up, as Dutch airline KLM - part of Air France - said it would stop flying to Ukraine and Germany's Lufthansa said it was considering suspending flights.
The United States has said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time. Moscow denies any plan to invade, saying it is maintaining its own security against aggression by NATO allies.
- Diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff: US
- Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv
- Bangladeshi group appears to promote Canada convoy protest
- 5 UN staff abducted in southern Yemen
- Why Russian gas puts Europe in a bind over Ukraine
- Switzerland to vote to ban animal testing
- US battles Putin by disclosing his next possible moves
- Ukraine invasion would bring swift, decisive response: Biden to Putin
- US says diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff with Russia
- Man lynched by villagers over blasphemy allegation in Pakistan: police
- India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3bn bank fraud
- Hardship deepens amidst Syria's frozen conflict
- As violence rises in the West Bank, settler attacks raise alarm
- In Ottawa protests, a pressing question: Where were the police?
Most Read
- Results of HSC and equivalent exams handed over
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Bangladesh announces HSC pass rate of 95.26%
- Bangladeshi group appears to promote Canada convoy protest: report
- Nakano-Imran children to stay in mother's custody until case verdict: SC
- 3 newborns found dead in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to release HSC results on Sunday
- Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring swift, decisive response
- Bangladesh records 28 deaths, 4,838 COVID cases in a day
- Reckless driver without licence caused Chakaraia crash killing five brothers: RAB