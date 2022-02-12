Police fire tear gas as anti-restrictions "Freedom Convoy" enters Paris
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Feb 2022 08:11 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2022 08:11 PM BdST
French police fired tear gas at demonstrators on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris on Saturday shortly after a "Freedom Convoy" protesting against COVID-19 restrictions made it into the capital.
Cars carrying protesters managed to get through police checkpoints in central Paris to snarl traffic around the Arc de Triomphe monument.
Inspired by horn-blaring "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in Canada, the motorists waved French flags and honked in defiance of a police order not to enter the city.
Police told protesters to move on as some climbed on their cars in the middle of the roundabout at the top of the Champs Elysees
Earlier police said they had stopped 500 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris and nearly 300 tickets were handed out to their occupants by mid-morning, police said.
Less than two months from a presidential election, President Emmanuel Macron's government is eager to keep protests from spiralling into large-scale demonstrations like the anti-government "Yellow Vest" protests of 2018.
Separately police also said they had arrested five protesters in southern Paris in possession of sling shots, hammers, knives and gas masks.
Police had mobilised more than 7,000 officers, set up checkpoints and deployed armoured personnel carriers and water cannon trucks in preparation for the protests.
Canadian truckers protesting a vaccine mandate for trans-border traffic have paralysed parts of the capital Ottawa since late January and blocked US-Canada crossing points.
The French protests are against rules requiring a vaccine pass to enter many public places and come after months of regular demonstrations against the pass in Paris and other cities.
The Yellow Vest movement which began as a protest against fuel taxes grew into a broader revolt that saw some of the worst street violence in decades and tested Macron's authority.
Police have allowed two street marches by anti-vaccine and Yellow Vest demonstrators to go ahead in Paris on Saturday afternoon.
- Anti-restrictions ‘Freedom Convoy’ enters Paris
- UK tells nationals in Ukraine not to expect military evacuation
- Police stop 500 ‘freedom convoy’ vehicles heading to Paris
- US president moves to split $7bn in frozen Afghan funds
- Biden, Putin to speak as Ukraine warnings mount
- US and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
- Ukraine warns of Russia-backed military exercises
- US shows its foreign policy focus is Asia
- Police stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in COVID protest convoy
- Myanmar junta holds parade on major holiday, announces prisoner amnesty
- Afghan refugees in UAE protest for third day, call for US resettlement
- Spurning demand by the Taliban, Biden moves to split $7bn in frozen Afghan funds
- What’s black and white, weighs half a pound and is popular in China?
- Taliban free 2 Westerners working for UN, days after quiet detention
Most Read
- Wife Rieta launches legal battle to stop Malaysia from deporting Khairuzzaman to Bangladesh
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Inspired by YouTube movie, Chattogram gang pulls off series of copycat crimes after hijacking a car
- Dipu Moni asks Shahjalal University VC Farid to apologise
- IGP will travel to Germany to visit dye factory, not to buy bed sheets: official
- Bangladesh records 5,023 COVID cases in a day as caseload tops 1.9 million
- RAB arrests driver of pickup van that hit and killed five brothers in Cox’s Bazar
- Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury hospitalised with COVID complications
- No hijabs for now, Indian court tells Muslim students
- Ukraine, in a shift of tone, warns of Russia-backed military exercises