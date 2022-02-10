Shrapnel injures 12, including Bangladeshis, at Saudi Abha airport as drone intercepted
English News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2022 11:08 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2022 11:08 PM BdST
Twelve people, including Bangladeshis, were injured at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport by shrapnel from an explosives-laden drone intercepted by air defences on Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said.
In a statement carried by Al Arabiya TV, the coalition later warned people in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa to avoid civilian locations used for military purposes during the next 72 hours while they strike drone launch sites,
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group hit a military target at Abha airport with a Qasef 2 drone.
Air traffic operations at Abha civilian airport returned to normal after standard safety procedures following the drone interception, the coalition said in statements carried by state media.
Shrapnel from the drone attack at midday fell inside airport grounds and some glass facades were damaged, it said.
Light injuries were sustained by two Saudi nationals and citizens of Bangladesh, Nepal, India, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.
The coalition has been fighting the Houthis since early 2015, after the group ousted Yemen's internationally recognised government from power in the capital Sanaa.
The Houthis often launch attacks on Abha airport, which lies close to the Yemeni border in Saudi Arabia's south, and other parts of the country with drones and missiles. Most attacks are intercepted but a few people have been killed and several injured.
The coalition regularly carries out air strikes on what it says are Houthi military targets in Yemen. On Thursday it said it would take measures to neutralize the source of threats to civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.
The United Arab Emirates, a coalition member, twice in January said its forces destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launch area in Yemen, after unprecedented drone and missile attacks on the UAE this year claimed by the Houthis.
[With input from Reuters]
- West warns of 'dangerous moment' in Ukraine crisis
- China faces tough COVID choices
- US, Canada warn of economic hit from trucker protests
- Jolie advocates for US domestic violence law
- Japan COVID surge shows signs of peaking
- 30 Islamist militants killed in Mali joint operations: France
- Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 92
- Bangladeshi-origin man killed outside NY home
- West warns of 'dangerous moment' as Russia holds drills in Belarus
- ‘We are not there yet’: as states drop mask rules, the CDC stands firm
- Masks come off in more states, but not everyone is grinning
- COVAX cuts N Korea's COVID vaccine allotment after no deliveries accepted
- As the world reopens, China faces tough COVID choices
- Japan's COVID-19 surge shows signs of peaking as curbs extended
Most Read
- Malaysia arrests Khairuzzaman ‘at Bangladesh’s request’
- Bangladesh-origin man shot dead outside his Brooklyn home
- Cases of ‘more infectious’ BA.2 omicron subvariant found in Chattogram
- Bogura’s Poradaha fish fair: Jamai Mela
- Vote-buying scandal: Judge to hear Nipun Akter’s appeal against Zayed Khan on Wednesday
- Bangladesh records 41 COVID deaths, 7,264 new cases in a day
- Sweden declares pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists
- US, Canada warn of economic hit from trucker protests
- Bangladesh to release HSC results on Sunday
- Finns don’t wish ‘Finlandisation’ on Ukraine — or anyone