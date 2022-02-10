Italy finds body of woman, 70, sitting in chair two years after death
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2022 01:39 AM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2022 01:39 AM BdST
Italian authorities have found the decomposed body of a woman sitting in a chair at her home two years after her death.
The local fire brigade discovered the body on Friday following complaints that a tree had fallen in a garden of a house as a result of overgrown vegetation, CNN reported.
The woman, 70-year-old Marinella Beretta, lived alone near Lake Como in Lombardy.
Beretta's body was found seated in a chair in the living room, according to CNN affiliate SkyTg24.
The cause of Beretta's death is unknown, and the examiner has established that she died sometime toward the end of 2019, based on the level of decay to her body, an official said.
She had not been seen by neighbours for at least two and a half years, according to Italian media reports.
No relatives of Beretta have yet come forward while police are investigating whether she had any surviving family.
Beretta's body remains at the morgue, and a funeral date has not yet been set.
Como mayor Mario Landriscina told the Italian press on Tuesday that the local government would take care of the funeral arrangements.
He said Beretta was not on the list for assistance from local social services.
Elena Bonetti, Italy's minister for family and equal opportunities, mourned Beretta's solitary death.
"What happened to Marinella Beretta in Como, the forgotten loneliness, hurts our consciences," she said.
"Remembering her life is the duty of a community that wants to remain united," she added.
Nearly 40 percent of over 75-year-olds in Italy live alone, CNN said, citing a 2018 report by Italian National Institute of Statistics.
