Gas cylinder explosion in tense Abu Dhabi raises alarm
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Feb 2022 08:27 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2022 08:27 PM BdST
An explosion blamed on a faulty gas cylinder in a building in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi raised alarm on Wednesday, with the US embassy initially saying it suspected a possible missile strike.
The UAE, which prizes its reputation as a safe business and tourism hub, has been on edge in recent weeks after several missile and drone strikes blamed on the Houthi movement in Yemen.
Abu Dhabi civil defence said it received a report of a fire at 12:09 a.m. (2009 GMT) caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building in a central residential area. It said there were no casualties, and asked the public to follow only official news sources and avoid spreading rumours.
"Specialized teams extinguished the fire, evacuated the building as a precaution and controlled the situation," the civil defence authority said in a statement on state media.
Earlier, the US embassy had issued a warning of "reports of a possible missile or drone strike". A US embassy spokesperson later told Reuters the warning was issued against the backdrop of recent security incidents, and thanked Abu Dhabi's emergency workers for containing the fire quickly.
Yemen's Houthis issued no claim for an attack on Wednesday. The movement, battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, has claimed three attacks on the UAE since the start of this year, one killing three people. A fourth attack, involving drones that the UAE said were intercepted, was claimed by a separate, little-known group.
- 30 Islamist militants killed in Mali joint operations: France
- Gas cylinder explosion in tense Abu Dhabi raises alarm
- EU wants pandemic treaty to ban wildlife markets
- Gas cylinder explosion in tense Abu Dhabi raises alarm
- Boy abused in NZ Catholic Church care 'shown corpse' to keep him quiet
- Australian PM's apology not enough: abuse campaigner
- Australian lawmakers apologise for sexual harassment
- A once firm anti-war alliance splinters over Ukraine
- Leading Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam says he killed no one
- Madagascar death toll from Cyclone Batsirai rises to 80: state agency
- Bangladesh police trace counterfeit Indian rupees back to Pakistan
- Gas cylinder explosion in tense Abu Dhabi raises alarm
- Justin Trudeau accuses protesters of undermining Canadian democracy
- EU wants pandemic treaty to ban wildlife markets, reward virus detection
Most Read
- Vote-buying scandal: Judge to hear Nipun Akter’s appeal against Zayed Khan on Wednesday
- India's Karnataka state to shut schools after 'hijab ban' triggers protests
- Coke Studio arrives in Bangladesh to regale music lovers
- Bangladesh records 33 COVID deaths, 8,016 new cases in a day
- After three and a half years, BNP says Khaleda Zia was honoured as ‘Mother of Democracy’
- Chamber judge issues ‘status quo’ order on BFAA general secretary post
- Decision to abolish Gha unit admission tests anger DU social sciences teachers
- A side-effect of China’s strict virus policy: abandoned fruit
- Murder convict sentenced to life in prison arrested after 20 years
- US to try house arrest for immigrants as alternative to detention