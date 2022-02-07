Kremlin expects no decisive breakthrough from Putin-Macron meeting
>>Reuters
Published: 07 Feb 2022 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2022 04:13 PM BdST
Russia expects no decisive breakthrough from Monday's talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, but expects that Macron will propose ways to ease tensions in Europe, the Kremlin said.
The Ukraine crisis is set to dominate the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.
Moscow denies planning an invasion of Ukraine but is seeking security guarantees including a pledge that Ukraine must never allowed to join NATO. The West has rejected that, but said it is willing to discuss other issues such as arms control.
Macron is expected to seek commitments nL8N2UG0OR from Putin to dial down the tensions.
"The situation is too complex to expect decisive breakthroughs in the course of one meeting," Peskov said.
But he said Russia was aware of certain ideas for lowering tensions that Macron had spoken about before and planned to share with Putin.
Peskov said it was not possible to speak of a lull in tensions while Western governments continued to talk about a looming Russian attack on Ukraine.
He said Moscow had heard nothing new in recent days on the security guarantees it is requesting, and "our Western interlocutors prefer not to mention this topic".
- US to weigh N Korea following missile launches
- Macron tries to avert a European war
- US warns of grim toll if Putin pursues invasion of Ukraine
- 5 Pakistan soldiers killed in attack from Afghanistan
- Thousands gather in Mumbai for last rites of Lata
- Moroccan boy trapped in well dies
- Torn by strife, Africa finds solidarity in football
- Afghan refugees face two-tier system in Europe
- Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2m deaths in a year: China study
- Myanmar junta chief said ASEAN envoy can meet Suu Kyi party members
- In Philippines election, late dictator's son aims to restore family pride
- Teenage inmates in Syria lack food and medicine, aid group says
- Seaman dies after ‘Hell Week’ of SEAL training, Navy says
- Australia to welcome back international tourists after nearly two years
Most Read
- Bangladesh to directly ship apparel exports to Europe
- Music icon Lata Mangeshkar’s close ties to Bengali culture
- Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'the Nightingale', given state funeral
- ‘The biggest gift you have given me is YOU’: Runa Laila pays emotional tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
- How Lata Mangeshkar remembered post-independence Bangladesh trip
- Cold likely to bite more after rains in parts of Bangladesh
- How to get unique business ID numbers for e-commerce firms
- EC formation: Search committee seeks names from political parties within four days
- ‘I was blushing’: Sabina Yasmin fondly remembers her performance in front of Lata Mangeshkar
- Israel may halt flights to Dubai over security arrangements