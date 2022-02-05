Home > World

Malaysia busts gambling ring that was receiving RM 10,000 a day from Bangladesh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Feb 2022 01:40 AM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2022 01:40 AM BdST

After arresting five Bangladeshis, police in Malaysia have said they are members of an online gambling ring that was receiving 10,000 Malaysian ringgit, or more than Tk 200,000 a day, from customers in Bangladesh.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the South-East Asian nation busted the ring in a raid on a rented apartment on the 40th floor of a building at Jalan Klang Lama in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, Free Malaysia Today reported. 

Police also seized several computers and phones during the raid, city CID chief Habibi Majinji told the local media.

One of the workers claimed that a Bangladeshi agent had offered him a customer service position after he was jobless for several months as a construction worker in the city centre.

He had worked there for two months when the centre began its operation.

The raid came a day after Abd Jalil Hassan, director of Bukit Aman CID, announced that the police had raided 826 premises linked to gambling operations since Jan 15.

Habibi said since last month, the city police had raided 110 gambling premises and arrested 306 people, of whom 156 people were charged. The rest were still being investigated.

