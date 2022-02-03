Biden says US raid in Syria targeted leader of Islamic State

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation," Biden said in a statement, referring to the acronym by which the Sunni Islamist militant group is sometimes known.

A senior US administration official told Reuters al-Quraishi was killed in the raid.

Biden planned to deliver remarks on the Syria operation at 9:30 a.m. ET/1430 GMT, the White House said.

After the killing of Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019, the group named al-Quraishi, an Iraqi who was once held in US custody, as his successor.

